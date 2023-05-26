Kiescollege Festival: discussion online voting from abroad and update dual citizenship

Kiescollege Festival: discussion online voting from abroad and update dual citizenshipPlay06:34 Credit: Stichting Nederlands Buiten NederlandGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.25MB) Willum van den Hoogen knows all the ins and outs of the Kiescollege Festival from Stichting Nederlanders Buiten Nederland (SNBN), that will take place this Sunday evening.This interview is in Dutch.More information about the free Kiescollege Festival can be found on the website of Stichting Nederlands Buiten Nederland. Credit: Stichting Nederlanders Buiten NederlandShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Settlement Guide: Hoe vind je een huurwoning in AustraliëBluetooth brings new hope for people with disability“I had no expectations, I just wanted to leave the life that I was living”Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, May 24, 2023