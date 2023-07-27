Learn Dutch - Episode 8: Family members (2)

Words from lesson 4: Family members (2)
English
Dutch
grandparents
(de) grootouders (formal)
grandfather, pop
(de) grootvader (formal)
grandmother, nan
(de) grootmoeder (formal)
nan
oma
pop
opa
uncle
(de) oom
aunt
(de) tante
male cousin or nephew
(de) neef, plural: neven
(het) neefje, plural: neefjes (when they are younger in age)
female cousin or niece
(de) nicht, plural: nichten
(het) nichtje, plural: nichtjes (when they are younger in age)
I have two aunties and three uncles.
Ik heb twee tantes en drie ooms.
I see my cousins very often.
Ik zie mijn neven en nichtjes heel vaak.
My nan and pop live in the neighbourhood.
Mijn oma en opa wonen in de buurt.