Learn Dutch - Episode 8: Family members (2)

Grandparents and their grandchild at a computer

Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this podcast series you will learn a few Dutch words and pronunciations every week in a few minutes. The lessons are in English and are hosted by Dutch teacher Joyce Diebels from Dutch with Joyce. Joyce discussed in an earlier episode the members of close family, today you will get to know other family members.

Words from lesson 4: Family members (2)

English
Dutch
grandparents
(de) grootouders (formal)
grandfather, pop
(de) grootvader (formal)
grandmother, nan
(de) grootmoeder (formal)
nan
oma
pop
opa
uncle
(de) oom
aunt
(de) tante
male cousin or nephew
(de) neef, plural: neven
(het) neefje, plural: neefjes (when they are younger in age)
female cousin or niece
(de) nicht, plural: nichten
(het) nichtje, plural: nichtjes (when they are younger in age)
I have two aunties and three uncles.
Ik heb twee tantes en drie ooms.
I see my cousins very often.
Ik zie mijn neven en nichtjes heel vaak.
My nan and pop live in the neighbourhood.
Mijn oma en opa wonen in de buurt.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

klinkers Dutch vowels

Learn Dutch - Episode 7: vowels

bijvoeglijk naamwoorden

Learn Dutch - Epsiode 6: the pronunciation of the letter E at the end of an adjective

letter r

Learn Dutch - Episode 5: the rolling R

Hoe_gaat_het_met_je.jpg

Learn Dutch - Episode 4: How are you? and I'm...