The house of Liesbeth Jong is in danger after land slides caused by cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023 Credit: Liesbeth Jong
Liesbeth is no longer allowed to enter her home after severe weather in Auckland
Albany (NZ), the house of Liesbeth Jong received a red sticker from authorities, 14/02/2023. Credit: Liesbeth Jong
Liesbeth Jong lives with her family in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore. Two weeks ago, after the massive rainfall and subsequent floods in the city, her house got a red sticker. This means that they are no longer allowed to enter because of a safety hazard. Cyclone Gabrielle has made the situation worse.
