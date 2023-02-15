Liesbeth is no longer allowed to enter her home after severe weather in Auckland

Albany (NZ), the house of Liesbeth Jong received a red sticker from authorities, 14/02/2023.

Albany (NZ), the house of Liesbeth Jong received a red sticker from authorities, 14/02/2023. Credit: Liesbeth Jong

Liesbeth Jong lives with her family in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore. Two weeks ago, after the massive rainfall and subsequent floods in the city, her house got a red sticker. This means that they are no longer allowed to enter because of a safety hazard. Cyclone Gabrielle has made the situation worse.

The house of Liesbeth Jong is in danger after land slides caused by cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023
The house of Liesbeth Jong is in danger after land slides caused by cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023 Credit: Liesbeth Jong
A house has collapsed at Domain Crescent in Muriwai Beach, after a mud slide caused by wild weather from cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023

sbs dutch.jpg

