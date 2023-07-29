Listen back: broadcast Saturday, July 29, 2023

sbs dutch.jpg

Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Did you miss SBS Dutch? Listen to the (almost) full broadcast of Wednesday July 26, 2023, here.

This broadcast is mainly in Dutch.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ambassadeur Greg French.jpg

Meet Dr. Greg French, the new Australian ambassador to the Netherlands

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Oran

What are the chances of the Oranje Leeuwinnen against America?

Matildas in 1984.jpg

"In the next 10 years I would love to see women's football in Australia be fully professional"