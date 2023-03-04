Listen back: broadcast Saturday March 4, 2023

Listen back: broadcast Saturday March 4, 2023Play49:50 Credit: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (45.63MB) Did you miss SBS Dutch? Listen to the (almost) full broadcast of Saturday March 4, 2023, here.This broadcast is mainly in Dutch.ShareLatest podcast episodes“On average, an area of two football fields of seagrass disappears every half hour”Four spears taken during Captain Cook's landing return to countryDutch Stand up comedian Fedor is touring AustraliaMayke will do 10km on her paddle board to raise money for the Cancer Council