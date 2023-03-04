Listen back: broadcast Saturday March 4, 2023

sbs dutch.jpg

Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Did you miss SBS Dutch? Listen to the (almost) full broadcast of Saturday March 4, 2023, here.

This broadcast is mainly in Dutch.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Renske Jongen tussen het zeegras

“On average, an area of two football fields of seagrass disappears every half hour”

The four surviving spears in the MAA collection (Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge).jpg

Four spears taken during Captain Cook's landing return to country

Dutch stand up comedian Fedor Ikelaar

Dutch Stand up comedian Fedor is touring Australia

Mayke Deuss loves to go paddle boarding with a friend

Mayke will do 10km on her paddle board to raise money for the Cancer Council