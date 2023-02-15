Listen back: broadcast Wednesday February 15, 2023

sbs dutch.jpg

Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Did you miss SBS Dutch? Listen to the (almost) full broadcast of Wednesday February 15, 2023, here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dutchman Tjerk Slagman (right) can ride his bike again. In juni 2021 he suffered spinal cord injury due to a dirt bike accident, and got told by doctors he could never walk again.

'I now work in healthcare and help people with spinal cord injuries to get out of bed'

Albany (NZ), the house of Liesbeth Jong received a red sticker from authorities, 14/02/2023.

Liesbeth is no longer allowed to enter her home after severe weather in Auckland

A house has collapsed at Domain Crescent in Muriwai Beach, after a mud slide caused by wild weather from cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023

“We thought we were safe, but suddenly the cyclone changed course towards us”

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Saturday February 11, 2023