Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, July 19, 2023Play46:42 Credit: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (42.75MB) Did you miss SBS Dutch? Listen to the (almost) full broadcast of Wednesday July 19, 2023, here.This broadcast is mainly in Dutch.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Newsflash: the news of Wednesday 19 July, in three minutes“Australia could well become the dark horse of the tournament”“Charging your battery is an essential part of performance”What is the Voice Referendum all about?