Meet Dr. Greg French, the new Australian ambassador to the Netherlands

Ambassadeur Greg French.jpg

De nieuwe ambassadeur van Australië in Nederland, Greg French, bood begin juli zijn creditials aan aan Koning Willem-Alexander. (Paleis Noordeinde, juli 2023) Credit: Jeroen van der Meyde

About a month ago, Dr. Greg French left Canberra for The Hague, to start his new job as Australian Ambassador to the Netherlands. He seems to have already found his way; he bought a bike (and uses it a lot), he speaks Dutch pretty well, and was invited to visit King Willem-Alexander at Paleis Noordeinde. What does he like about the Netherlands, and how can Australia and the Netherlands benefit from each other? We also confronted the ambassador with some “impossible” dilemmas.

This interview is in English.
