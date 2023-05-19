Machteld gives a guided tour in Dutch through WA Art Gallery

Machteld Irons is a tour guide at the WA Art Gallery

Machteld Irons is a tour guide at the WA Art Gallery Credit: Machteld Irons

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Machteld Irons volunteers at WA Art Gallery and usually gives tours to schools. This Saturday (20/5), she will do a tour for adults in Dutch! We called Machteld to find out what the museum has to offer.

What: Dutch-language tour
Where: WA Art Gallery, Perth
When: Saturday, May 20, 2pm AWST
Admission: Free but registration required
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Platypus

Platypus returns to an Australian national park after major conservation effort

James Hunter, search for shipwreck Koning Willem II

''I'm a firm believer that shipwrecks will be found when they want to be found''

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A man in a suit and tie speaks at a press conference.

Dutch / Australian news bulletin, Wednesday May 17, 2023