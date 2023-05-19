Machteld gives a guided tour in Dutch through WA Art Gallery

Machteld gives a guided tour in Dutch through WA Art GalleryPlay04:49Machteld Irons is a tour guide at the WA Art Gallery Credit: Machteld IronsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.4MB) Machteld Irons volunteers at WA Art Gallery and usually gives tours to schools. This Saturday (20/5), she will do a tour for adults in Dutch! We called Machteld to find out what the museum has to offer.What: Dutch-language tour Where: WA Art Gallery, Perth When: Saturday, May 20, 2pm AWST Admission: Free but registration required Sign up for the free Dutch-language tour hereShareLatest podcast episodesPlatypus returns to an Australian national park after major conservation effort''I'm a firm believer that shipwrecks will be found when they want to be found''Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, May 17, 2023Dutch / Australian news bulletin, Wednesday May 17, 2023