'National Archives of Australia: a treasure trove with Dutch-Australian records'

Watch the seminar with Jessie Webb below.
Nederlanders gaan aan boord van het schip dat ze naar Australië zal brengen Credit: NAA / National Australian Archives
Did you know that the National Archives of Australia have a rich collection of Dutch-Australian records? Jessie Webb works for the national archives in Canberra, and provided an online seminar dedicated to this topic, early this month. We asked her what kind of Dutch documents are available in the archives, and how you can access them.
