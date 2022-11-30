SBS Dutch

'National Archives of Australia: a treasure trove with Dutch-Australian records'

SBS Dutch

Nederlanders gaan aan boord van het schip dat ze naar Australië zal brengen

Nederlanders gaan aan boord van het schip dat ze naar Australië zal brengen Credit: NAA / National Australian Archives

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2022 at 11:40am, updated 30 November 2022 at 1:07pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that the National Archives of Australia have a rich collection of Dutch-Australian records? Jessie Webb works for the national archives in Canberra, and provided an online seminar dedicated to this topic, early this month. We asked her what kind of Dutch documents are available in the archives, and how you can access them.

Published 30 November 2022 at 11:40am, updated 30 November 2022 at 1:07pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Watch the seminar with Jessie Webb below.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.jpg

FIFA WORLD CUP: Cody Gakpo did it again, Oranje meets USA in knockout stage

gevuld speculaas.jpg

'Sinterklaas: the only time of the year you're allowed to eat off the floor'

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador

FIFA World Cup: 'The Netherlands had no power'

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Netherlands Press Conference

FIFA World Cup: National coach van Gaal wants more ball possession against Ecuador, Memphis Depay will play