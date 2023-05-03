This segment is a mix of Dutch and English.
New analysis shows small improvements to people’s weight could have major impact on reducing disease burden
“Ăn thức ăn. Đừng quá nhiều. Chủ yếu là rau trái.” Tác giả Michael Pollan Credit: healthydietadvisor.com
New analysis from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare explored what could happen if Australians reduced their body mass index or were more physically active between 2018 and 2030. It found that small improvements could have a big effect on the disease burden attributable to being overweight and inactive. But medical experts warn the government is not doing enough to encourage Australians to make healthy choices.
