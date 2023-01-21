New election for Dutch citizens abroad; register before February 1!

rood potlood voor nederlandse verkiezingen.jpg

Het bekende rode potlood waarmee in Nederland gestemd wordt.

On 15 March 2023 there will be new elections for Dutch voters aboard: the elections for the members of the electoral college (kiescollege) for non-residents of the Netherlands. These elections will give you a say in the composition of the Eerste Kamer (Senate). Eelco Keij from Stichting Nederlanders Buiten Nederland explains how to register for this election, and explains why it is so important to vote.

This interview is in Dutch.

You'll find more information about this new election on the Dutch government website.
Click here.


Please visit
this website to register
for the election of the electoral college.
