Paul Rubens gives an update on the Holland Festival!Play08:55Holland Festival 2020 in Berwick, Melbourne (VIC). Credit: SBS Dutch After two years of absence, the Holland Festival returns to Berwick (VIC), on Saturday 18 March. We speak with Paul Rubens to find out how things are going with the event.This interview is in English,Want to know more about the Holland Festival 2023? Click here Learn more about tickets on this website.