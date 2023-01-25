Paul Rubens gives an update on the Holland Festival!

Sfeerplaatje van het Holland Festival 2020 in Berwick, Melbourne (VIC).

Holland Festival 2020 in Berwick, Melbourne (VIC). Credit: SBS Dutch

After two years of absence, the Holland Festival returns to Berwick (VIC), on Saturday 18 March. We speak with Paul Rubens to find out how things are going with the event.

This interview is in English,

