Popular Australian writer Andy Griffiths in the Netherlands for children's book week

Dutch Children's Book Week ends this Sunday, October 16th.
Andy Griffiths was in Nederland tijdens de Kinderboekenweek (oktober 2022) Credit: Jelmer de Haas / Stichting CPNB
Published 12 October 2022 at 1:56pm, updated 12 October 2022 at 2:02pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
'Waanzinnige boomhutverhalen over toen het Stoel-In -Je-Neus-Dag was en en andere WAANZINNIGE gebeurtenissen.' This is the very long and somewhat absurd title of this year's children's book week gift. The book is written by the popular Australian author Andy Griffiths. Last week, the writer toured several Dutch bookstores, where children queued for hours to have their books signed. We called Andy to hear about his experience of the Dutch children's book week.
