Reactions to ruling in MH17 trial

MH17 memorial in Vijfhuizen Credit: ANP/Sipa USA

Published 18 November 2022 at 10:00pm, updated 18 November 2022 at 10:07pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
A district court in the Netherlands has found three people guilty over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which killed all 298 people on board. The trial spanned over two years, with families of the victims travelling to the Netherlands to see the verdict being delivered.

This story is presented in Dutch, with (most) reactions in English.
