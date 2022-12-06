SBS Dutch

Rental Affordability Index: rental properties again less affordable

Interactive map of Rental Affordability Index 2022

Published 6 December 2022 at 9:25pm
By Paulien Roessink
The Rental Affordability Index, a yearly report on the affordability of rent in relation to household income, has been published. Not surprisingly, in many regions of the country, rental properties have again become less affordable in the last 12 months. We're talking to social economist Ellen Witte from SGS Economics, who co-wrote the report.

This interview is in Dutch.

Would you like to check how affordable rental properties are in your region?
Click here.
