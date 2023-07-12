SBS Newsflash: the news of Wednesday 12 July, in three minutes

File image

File image Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This is the SBS Newsflash from Wednesday July 12.

This newsflash is in Dutch.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Sri Lanka Blocked Social Media

The problematic relationship between young people and social media

NETHERLANDS INDONESIA ART TRANSFER

Netherlands returns artefacts to Indonesia

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (C) talks to journalists when he arrives at the parliament in The Hague.

Exciting times in The Hague: who will take over 'het Torentje' from Mark Rutte?