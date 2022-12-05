SBS Dutch

SBS Settlement Guide about Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

Even for suspected snakebites, it is advisable to seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/Nigel Killeen

Published 5 December 2022 at 5:09pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Paulien Roessink
Available in other languages

Australia has many venomous animal and insect species. Knowing what to do and what to avoid when bitten by a snake or spider can help save a life. Here’s the expert advice on how to respond whether you suffer a venomous or non-venomous bite.

This interview is a mix of Dutch and English.
