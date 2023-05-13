Scientists find direct relation between Black Summer fires and succeeding floods

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an image acquired by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites mission of smoke, flames and burn scars over the east coast of Australia, 31 December 2019 (issued 12 January 2020). Ferocious bushfires have been sweeping across Australia since September 2019, fuelled by record-breaking temperatures, drought and wind. Source: AAP / ESA HANDOUT/EPA