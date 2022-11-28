'Sinterklaas: the only time of the year you're allowed to eat off the floor'

Credit: Nicole Holten / The Dutch Table
Published 29 November 2022 at 9:33am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This time of the year you can't escape the traditional Sinterklaas candy, with Taaitaai kruid/pepernoten, chocolate letters and other 'strooigoed'. Gevulde speculaas is also a traditional Dutch treat that should be eaten at 'pakjesavond'. Nicole Holten from The Dutch Table says that it's not difficult at all to make it yourself.
