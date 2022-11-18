SBS Dutch

Sports journalist Jaap de Groot about the Dutch soccer team: “We don't have a real goal scorer at the moment”

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lusail Stadium, a venue of World Cup Final Match, is illuminated in Lusail on Nov. 13, 2022. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Published 19 November 2022 at 7:05am, updated 19 November 2022 at 11:27am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the night from Sunday to Monday, the World Cup starts in Qatar. We look ahead to the tournament with sports journalist Jaap de Groot. We discuss 'Oranje' and the contenders for the title.

This interview is in Dutch.
VOLG HET WK BIJ SBS

Zo luister en kijk je GRATIS en LIVE naar de FIFA World Cup 2022 bij SBS Radio en SBS

