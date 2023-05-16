Curious about NIEK's music? Take a look at or follow him onInstagram and Youtube.
Spotted in Melbourne: Dutch singer-songwriter NIEK dreams of sold-out stadiums
De Nederlandse straatmuzikant NIEK in Melbourne (16/03/2023) Credit: Paulien Roessink
For years, Niek Daamen secretly sang along to Ed Sheeran's songs. 7 years ago, during a surf camp, he grabbed his moment and sang at an open mic night. Since then, NIEK (24) learned to play the guitar and writes his own songs. After graduating (law), he decided not to start a busy job right away, but to give his music career a chance. He is currently on a musical adventure Australia, which he finances through his street performances.
