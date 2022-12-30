Sydney fireworks show preparations underway

This podcast is in Dutch and English.
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 31 December 2022 at 8:05am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Just a few more hours, and then the year 2022 will be over. After the Pacific region, Sydney will be one of the first major cities to kick off 2023. Preparations for one of the world's largest fireworks shows on this New Year's Eve are underway.
