SBS Dutch

Sydney fireworks show preparations underway

SBS Dutch

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2022 at 8:05am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Just a few more hours, and then the year 2022 will be over. After the Pacific region, Sydney will be one of the first major cities to kick off 2023. Preparations for one of the world's largest fireworks shows on this New Year's Eve are underway.

Published 31 December 2022 at 8:05am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This podcast is in Dutch and English.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

New year 2022 australia

This is what happened in Australia in 2022

SBS Dutch

In memoriam: Jopie Witzand (1961-2022)

Citizenship Ceremony

'Citizenship ceremonies no longer mandatory on Australia Day'

Afterpay Touch has been placed in a trading halt as it prepares to launch a $300 million placement. (AAP)

Tighter rules in the making for Buy Now Pay Later services