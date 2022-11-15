SBS Dutch

The arrival of the 'Beautiful Balts'

Konstancija Brundzaite presents a gift to Arthur Calwell, Minister for Immigration, 1947.

Konstancija Brundzaite presents a gift to Arthur Calwell, Minister for Immigration, 1947. Credit: ANMM Collection Gift from the Australian Lithuanian Community

Published 16 November 2022 at 8:31am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first large group of non-white refugees in Australia. This group is now known as the “Beautiful Balts”. Historian Ingeborg van Teeseling explains the origin of this fascinating name.

This interview is in Dutch.
