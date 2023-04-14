The Dutch Courier is celebrating: 50+3 years anniversary!

Dutch Courier feest.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Dutch Courier turned 50 years old during the COVID pandemic, and this milestone is finally about to be celebrated. We spoke to Carole Overmaat, the driving force behind the newspaper.

This interview is in Dutch.

Do you know a nice song Dutch from the seventies, for the Dutch Courier party playlist?
Mail it to Carole.


Want to know more about the party?
Click here
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Boek De Revolutie van Pelle

Astrid's Boekencast: De revolutie van Pelle

King Charles III coronation

Details of coronation ceremony for King Charles III released

SBS Dutch

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Canada Flag

'The first Canadians came here as political prisoners in 1938'