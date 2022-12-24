SBS Dutch

'The Eureka stockade in Victoria is a kind of founding story for Australia'

BALLARAT, VIC. Eureka Stockade, the Eureka flag.(AAP Image/MediaWise Pty Ltd) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

1. ‘Swearing allegiance to the Southern Cross’ The Eureka Stockade, sketched by a Canadian artist and digger, Charles Doudiet, December 1, 1854. Credit: Wikimedia/ Ball

Published 24 December 2022
By Paulien Roessink
Available in other languages

The Eureka Stockade in Ballarat (VIC). Historian Ingeborg van Teeseling explains how the gold rush started and how dissatisfaction among gold miners led to a rebellion against the British administration. This rebellion ultimately marked the beginning of democracy in Australia.

This interview is in Dutch.
