'The Eureka stockade in Victoria is a kind of founding story for Australia'

This interview is in Dutch.
1. ‘Swearing allegiance to the Southern Cross’ The Eureka Stockade, sketched by a Canadian artist and digger, Charles Doudiet, December 1, 1854. Credit: Wikimedia/ Ball
Published 24 December 2022 at 11:26am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Eureka Stockade in Ballarat (VIC). Historian Ingeborg van Teeseling explains how the gold rush started and how dissatisfaction among gold miners led to a rebellion against the British administration. This rebellion ultimately marked the beginning of democracy in Australia.
Published 24 December 2022 at 11:26am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share