The Podcast Podcast: Ervaring voor beginners, Niet geschikt voor kinderen and De vermisten van '53

This podcast episode is in Dutch.





1. Ervaring voor Beginners



Ervaring voor Beginners (Experience for beginners) is a Comedy Train podcast series in which Theo Maassen talks to creators for exactly 60 minutes about the art of making.

Niet geschikt voor kinderen (Not suitable for kids) is a horror podcast for kids aged (8) 9-12. The stories were written by promising young writers, accompanied by podcast maker Weike van Koolwijk. Appelboom is Eka's favorite story.

In De vermisten van '53 (The missing people of 1953), people who experienced the Flood as children tell how they experienced the disaster and its aftermath. Some of them are still struggling with the loss of family members who were never found. Because after the disaster, 105 people remained missing. So their relatives were never able to really say goodbye. But then, 60 years after the Disaster, there is suddenly a major investigation that can change everything. This is a podcast by PZC, AD and the affiliated regional newspapers.