The Podcast Podcast: Ervaring voor beginners, Niet geschikt voor kinderen and De vermisten van '53

Ervaring voor beginners podcast

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Every month, at SBS Dutch, we talk about beautiful, special or popular Dutch-language podcasts that are really worth listening to. Episode 17: Ervaring voor beginners, Niet geschikt voor kinderen and De vermisten van '53.

This podcast episode is in Dutch.

1. Ervaring voor Beginners
Ervaring voor Beginners (Experience for beginners) is a Comedy Train podcast series in which Theo Maassen talks to creators for exactly 60 minutes about the art of making.
Listen to this podcast series here.

Ervaring voor beginners podcast
2. Niet geschikt voor kinderen
Niet geschikt voor kinderen (Not suitable for kids) is a horror podcast for kids aged (8) 9-12. The stories were written by promising young writers, accompanied by podcast maker Weike van Koolwijk. Appelboom is Eka's favorite story.
Listen to all the stories of this podcast here.

Niet geschikt voor kinderen podcast
3. De vermisten van '53
In De vermisten van '53 (The missing people of 1953), people who experienced the Flood as children tell how they experienced the disaster and its aftermath. Some of them are still struggling with the loss of family members who were never found. Because after the disaster, 105 people remained missing. So their relatives were never able to really say goodbye. But then, 60 years after the Disaster, there is suddenly a major investigation that can change everything. This is a podcast by PZC, AD and the affiliated regional newspapers.
Listen to this podcast series here.

De vermisten van '53 podcast
Share

Latest podcast episodes

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Saturday February 25, 2023

Kateryna Argyrou, co-chair of the Australian Federation Ukrainian Organisation

One year of war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives a speech at the microphone

Yes campaign for Indigenous Voice to Parliament kicked off

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday February 22, 2023