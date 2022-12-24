SBS Dutch

The Podcast Podcast: Niet van de Wereld, Man met de Microfoon and De Brandstapel

De podcast Man met de Microfoon van Chris Bajema.jpg

Credit: Chris Bajema

Published 24 December 2022 at 11:32am
By Paulien Roessink
Every month, at SBS Dutch, we talk about beautiful, special or popular Dutch-language podcasts that are really worth listening to.

This interview is in Dutch.

Here are Eka Eiff's podcast tips:

1. Niet van de Wereld
What's it like to be a strict Christian in an increasingly unecclesiastical society? What tensions does this cause and how do they deal with it? Journalist and podcast maker Maarten Dallinga delved into the world of reformatory Christians on the Gelderland Biblebelt for Omroep Gelderland for months.
Listen to this podcast here.

De podcastserie Niet van de Wereld van Omroep Gelderland
Credit: Omroep Gelderland
2. Man met de Microfoon
Chris recently started his independent podcast Man met de Microfoon in December 2015, a program full of real and almost real stories. Eka is particularly fond of the mini rom com series.
Listen to these podcasts here.

De podcast Man met de Microfoon van Chris Bajema.jpg
Credit: Chris Bajema
3. De Brandstapel
De Brandstapel is a psychological horror series by BNNVARA for NPO Radio. Listen to this series with headphones for the best audio effects. In the story, Leila takes her to the village of Laekenberg. where she grew up. But there's nothing like it used to be: crop failures have caused an outburst of populism, misogyny and mass hysteria. Tumble into a world where mayor and citizens literally fight each other, where it takes just one spark to detonate the entire powder keg. And where Leila might be that spark.
Listen to this podcast series.

De BNNVARA podcastserie De Brandstapel.jpg
Credit: BNNVARA / NPO Radio 2
