The Podcast Podcast: Stad in oorlog, Toendra and Altijd aan.

Every month, at SBS Dutch, we talk about beautiful, special or popular Dutch-language podcasts that are really worth listening to. Episode 18: Stad in oorlog, Toendra and Altijd aan.

This podcast episode is in Dutch.

1. Stad in oorlog
VPRO correspondent Michiel Driebergen and Bureau Buitenland editor Edwin Koopman, created the four-part podcast 'City at War' for NPO Radio 1. An incisive report from Kharkiv, one year under fire.
Listen to all episodes here.

Podcast stad in oorlog.jpg
Credit: NPO Radio 1 / VPRO
2. Toendra
A VPRO series with documentaries that are as improbable as they are compelling. In 30 episodes, the creators always follow different people in the most painful, special and bizarre periods of their lives.
Listen to all episodes here.

podcast toendra 2.jpg
Credit: NPO Radio 1 / VPRO
3. Altijd aan
With the smartphone, we have gained something extra as humans. But isn't something also lost? Something we'll regret later? To get an answer to that question, a group of students from the Bildung Academy does a digital detox: they put their smartphones away for a week. Their findings form the starting point of this three-part Brainwash podcast by HUMAN and NPO Radio 1.
Listen to all episodes here.

podcast altijd aan.jpg
Credit: NPO radio 1 / HUMAN
