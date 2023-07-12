The problematic relationship between young people and social media

New research from mental health provider Headspace shows young Australians who have what they call a problematic relationship to social media are struggling to disconnect due to a fear of missing out, or FOMO. The organisation's National Youth Mental Health Survey finds that one in three young people have a problematic relationship to social media while 51 per cent of respondents wanted to log off more often but felt pressured to keep up with online trends, news and politics.

This story is in Dutch and English.
