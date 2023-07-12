This story is in Dutch and English.
The problematic relationship between young people and social media
Source: Flickr
New research from mental health provider Headspace shows young Australians who have what they call a problematic relationship to social media are struggling to disconnect due to a fear of missing out, or FOMO. The organisation's National Youth Mental Health Survey finds that one in three young people have a problematic relationship to social media while 51 per cent of respondents wanted to log off more often but felt pressured to keep up with online trends, news and politics.
