“There are a lot of complaints about the atmosphere in parliament”

Credit: www.tweedekamer.nl

Published 14 December 2022 at 1:12pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
There is a lot of hate and strong language in Dutch politics, says former Member of Parliament Nicolien van Vroonhoven. But compared to Australia, she thinks it's all not so bad. Recently, after living in Melbourne for 5 years, Nicolien moved back to the Netherlands. Has Dutch politics changed much over those years?

This interview is in Dutch.
