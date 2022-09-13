SBS Dutch

'They were tired of trying to get the people out of the fields, and decided to open the gate and let anyone in'

Paul Tesselaar between the tulips at the Tesselaar Tulip Festival in Silvan (VIC), September 2022

Paul Tesselaar between the tulips at the Tesselaar Tulip Festival

Published 13 September 2022 at 5:22pm, updated 14 September 2022 at 1:10pm
By Paulien Roessink
After three years of absence due to COVID-19, the Tesselaar Tulip Festival has opened its doors again. Between the tulips in Silvan (VIC) it feels like you are in the Netherlands. Paul Tesselaar, the third generation in the company, is happy to receive visitors again. He also tells how his grandparents left the Netherlands for Australia in 1939, with a suitcase full of bulbs.

