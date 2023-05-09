Victorian Police sorry for historic treatment of Indigenous people

Police Commissioner Shane Patton at the Yoorrook Justice Commission

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton is seen during a public hearing of the Yoorrook Justice Commission in Melbourne (AAP) Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

The head of Victoria Police has made an unreserved apology for his institution's historic treatment of Aboriginal Victorians. Chief Commissioner Shane Patton faced the Yoorrook Justice Commission, which is the first formal truth-telling inquiry into injustices against First Nations people in the state.

