Vietnam veteran Rieny Nieuwenhof honoured with Order of Australia Medal

Rieny Nieuwenhof 1.jpg

Rieny Nieuwenhof Credit: Rieny Nieuwenhof

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

One of the people who will receive the Order of Australia Medal this year is Rieny Nieuwenhof. He came to Australia in 1954, with his parents, when he was only 5 years old. He grew up near Geelong, studied to become a teacher, but was drafted in 1971 and deployed to Vietnam. Today, Rieny is the president of the Geelong and District Vietnam Veterans Association and for his services to the veteran community, he will receive the award.

This interview is in English.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Researcher Dr James Ellis of Imperial College London (AP).png

Take a breath and detect cancer early

Nederlandse Flying Doctors fans onderweg naar Minyip

Dutch fans meet up with Dr. Geoff, Dr. Tom and nurse Kate from the Flying Doctors

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Protestors carrying a banner celebrating Donald Trump's indictment

Dutch / Australian news bulletin, Wednesday June 10, 2023