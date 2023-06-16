This interview is in English.
Vietnam veteran Rieny Nieuwenhof honoured with Order of Australia Medal
Rieny Nieuwenhof Credit: Rieny Nieuwenhof
One of the people who will receive the Order of Australia Medal this year is Rieny Nieuwenhof. He came to Australia in 1954, with his parents, when he was only 5 years old. He grew up near Geelong, studied to become a teacher, but was drafted in 1971 and deployed to Vietnam. Today, Rieny is the president of the Geelong and District Vietnam Veterans Association and for his services to the veteran community, he will receive the award.
