Voyager to represent Australia at Eurovision Song Contest

Perth-based synth-metal band Voyager will represent Australia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Source: Supplied / MICHAEL DANN

The pop metal group Voyager from WA will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Last year, the band became second at the 'Australia Decides' show. This is the first time that Australia will send a band to Eurovision.

Listen to the song Promise that Voyager will perform at Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here.
