Wanted: Dutch people in Australia with Dutch type CAA

Researchers in Leiden and Perth are researching an inherited brain disease that causes (micro) bleeding, strokes and cognitive disorders. They know that people with Dutch type CAA, that's what this genetic disorder is called, have moved to Australia from the Netherlands, and would like to get in touch with them. Ass. Professor Hamid Sohrabi from Murdoch University in Perth, explains what Dutch CAA is, and why it is important for more people to participate in the research.

More information about the Dutch type CAA condition can be found on the
website of the Dutch CAA Foundation
. If you think you can help the researchers, please contact Dr. Samantha Gardener via
email
.
