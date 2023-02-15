Houses at Muriwai Beach have been damaged by mud slides caused by cyclone Gabrielle, 24/02/2023 Credit: Agnes Maat
“We thought we were safe, but suddenly the cyclone changed course towards us”
A house has collapsed at Domain Crescent in Muriwai Beach, after a mud slide caused by wild weather from cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023 Credit: Agnes Maat
Auckland (NZ) has again been hit by severe weather. Two weeks ago, torrential rain caused floodings and chaos. This time it was cyclone Gabrielle, that caused a lot of damage to homes and roads. Agnes Maat lives on the west coast near Auckland, in Muriwai Beach, and talks about the serious situation in her neighbourhood.
