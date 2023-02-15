“We thought we were safe, but suddenly the cyclone changed course towards us”

A house has collapsed at Domain Crescent in Muriwai Beach, after a mud slide caused by wild weather from cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023

A house has collapsed at Domain Crescent in Muriwai Beach, after a mud slide caused by wild weather from cyclone Gabrielle, 14/02/2023 Credit: Agnes Maat

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Auckland (NZ) has again been hit by severe weather. Two weeks ago, torrential rain caused floodings and chaos. This time it was cyclone Gabrielle, that caused a lot of damage to homes and roads. Agnes Maat lives on the west coast near Auckland, in Muriwai Beach, and talks about the serious situation in her neighbourhood.

Houses at Muriwai Beach have been damaged by mud slides caused by cyclone Gabrielle, 24 02 2023
Houses at Muriwai Beach have been damaged by mud slides caused by cyclone Gabrielle, 24/02/2023 Credit: Agnes Maat
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Albany (NZ), the house of Liesbeth Jong received a red sticker from authorities, 14/02/2023.

Liesbeth is no longer allowed to enter her home after severe weather in Auckland

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Saturday February 11, 2023

De Duyfken replica in Hobart

Duyfken in Hobart for Australian Wooden Boat Festival

Mirjam Kleine did the Big Lap of Australia in 4 months. Here is posing with her two children Sanne (r) and Daan at Kata Tjuta.

Mirjam travelled 4 months through Australia with her children: 'I would recommend it to everyone! '