What is in the Threatened Species Action Plan presented by the government?

Northern bettong in captivity.

Rare and endangered northern bettongs, captive at Kuranda Koala Park, North Queensland, Australia. Bettongia tropica Credit: Wayne Lawler/AWC

Published 7 October 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 7 October 2022 at 5:04pm
By Paulien Roessink
This week, Australian Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek, presented the Threatened Species Action Plan of the government. We discussed some important points of this plan, with Joey Clarke of the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

