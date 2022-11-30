SBS Dutch

FIFA WORLD CUP: Cody Gakpo did it again, Oranje meets USA in knockout stage

Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.jpg

Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Published 30 November 2022 at 1:20pm, updated 30 November 2022 at 1:54pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
The Dutch national team won their third group match against Qatar 2-0. Oranje is now group winner and will face USA in the next round. Do we stand a chance against America? That's what we aksed sports journalist Jaap de Groot in Qatar.

