FIFA WORLD CUP: Cody Gakpo did it again, Oranje meets USA in knockout stage

Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Published 30 November 2022 at 1:20pm, updated 30 November 2022 at 1:54pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
The Dutch national team won their third group match against Qatar 2-0. Oranje is now group winner and will face USA in the next round. Do we stand a chance against America? That's what we aksed sports journalist Jaap de Groot in Qatar.
