FIFA World Cup: Will Oranje and the Socceroos meet in the quarterfinal?

Qatar: World Fans Began To Arrive At The Qatar World Cup

تنطلق كأس العالم التي تقام للمرة الاولى في العالم العربي الأحد عندما تواجه قطر المضيفة نظيرتها الإكوادور Credit: Eyepix/Sipa USA

Published 2 December 2022 at 7:29pm, updated 3 hours ago at 7:33pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Sunday morning (2am AEDT), Oranje will play its first match in the knockout stage against USA. A few hours later (6am AEDT), it's all or nothing for the Socceroos against Argentina. Will a quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Australia be the next surprise of the tournament? We discuss it with sports journalist Jaap de Groot in Qatar.

This interview is in Dutch.
