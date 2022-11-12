SBS Dutch

“Woolies, Qantas and Rebel; brand designer Hans Hulsbosch has been at the top for 40 years”

Dutch Australian Brand Designer Hans Hulsbosch at his North Sydney office - October 2022

Dutch Australian Brand Designer Hans Hulsbosch at his North Sydney office Credit: Paulien Roessink

Published 12 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Paulien Roessink
What do supermarket Woolies, airline Qantas and sports shop Rebel have in common? The logos of all these companies were designed by Dutch Australian brand designer Hans Hulsbosch. Hans is one of the best in his field and has been working with the best-known brands for 40 years. We visited him in his office in North Sydney.

This interview is in Dutch.
