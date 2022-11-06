Zo kijk je de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ GRATIS en LIVE bij SBS

BEKIJK elke wedstrijd van de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE en GRATIS op SBS en SBS On Demand.
Maak je eigen aan om alle 64 wedstrijden van de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ op elk moment live en gratis te streamen op je favoriete device.
Wanneer gaat de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ van start?
The FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ start op 21 november 2022 en zal free-to-air en exclusief uitgezonden worden bij SBS in Australië.
Alle 64 wedstrijden van Qatar worden live en gratis vertoond, met acht live wedstrijden op SBS VICELAND.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Dates and Times
Na de openingsceremonie volgt de openeningswedstrijd tussen gastheer Qatar en groepstegenstander Ecuador. De groepsfase gaat door tot de laatste wedstrijd tussen Servië en Zwitserland op 3 december (AEDT).
- Groepsfase: 21 november 21 - 3 december
- Achtste finales: 4 - 7 december
- Kwart finales: 10 - 11 december
- Halve finales: 14 - 15 december
- Westrijd om 3e en 4e plek: 18 december
- World Cup finale: 19 december
Bekijk de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ op TV
SBS en SBS VICELAND zullen de exclusieve free-to-air thuisbasis zijn voor alle 64 wedstrijden. In totaal wordt er via twee kanalen 500 uur aan FIFA World Cup-content uitgezonden tijdens het toernooi.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
Naast de live verslaggeving van alle 64 wedstrijden - waarvan er acht worden getoond op SBS VICELAND - komt SBS met de World Cup Daily en FIFA TV Preview Shows, klassieke World Cup-wedstrijden en wedstrijdherhalingen van Qatar 2022.
Veel wedstrijden zullen op gunstige tijden zijn voor Australische fans, met zeven wedstrijden in de groepsfase die op prime time (21.00 uur AEDT) beginnen en 20 groepsfasewedstrijden om 06.00 uur (AEDT).
World Cup Daily show en FIFA TV Preview Show
The World Cup Daily is je one-stop-shop waar je elke wedstrijddag alles van de FIFA World Cup kunt inhalen.
Elke aflevering zit boordevol samenvattingen, previews, analyses van experts, exclusieve interviews en stergasten, plus al het laatste nieuws, commentaar en reacties uit Qatar, Australië en de rest van de wereld .
De World Cup Daily-show wordt elke avond vanaf 17.30 uur (AEDT) uitgezonden op SBS en wordt gevolgd door de FIFA TV Preview Show. Een digital-first VOD-aanbod zal eerder beschikbaar zijn via SBS On Demand.
Klassieke FIFA Wereldbekerwedstrijden
SBS On Demand biedt van 1986 tot 2018 om het publiek enkele van de beste wedstrijden op het grootste voetbalpodium te laten herbeleven.
Het merendeel van de klassiekers wordt tijdens het WK ook uitgezonden op SBS en SBS VICELAND.
Bekijk de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ via SBS On Demand
Kijk gratis naar het WK via de SBS On Demand website op tv of via onze apps in de Apple App Store en Google Play Store.
De World Cup-hub op SBS On Demand biedt het publiek het volledige wedstrijdaanbod van SBS uit Qatar, inclusief livestreams in zowel het Engels als het Arabisch, integrale herhalingen, 'mini' wedstrijden van 25 minuten, uitgebreide samenvattingen van 10 minuten en samenvattingen van drie minuten van alle 64 wedstrijden.
Bovendien zal de nieuwe SBS Sport-website uw thuisbasis zijn voor de meest recente hoogtepunten, interviews, video-extra's, nieuws, meningen en alle belangrijke gesprekspunten van Qatar 2022.
Integrale herhalingen
U hoeft geen minuut uit Qatar te missen met integrale herhalingen van elke wedstrijd van het toernooi in zowel het Engels als het Arabisch, inclusief de studio-pre- en post-shows van SBS' all-star broadcast-team.
25 minuten durende mini wedstrijden
Met het oog op de tijdsdruk voor kijkers, zullen ook 25 minuten durende samenvattingen worden aangeboden van elke wedstrijd van het toernooi.
Samenvatting van 10 minuten
Heeft u niet genoeg tijd om de samenvattingen van 25 minuten te bekijken en vindt u 3 minuten te kort, dan zijn er ook van alle wedstrijden samenvattingen van 10 minuten beschikbaar zijn via SBS On Demand.
Samenvatting van 3 minuten
Vanaf Qatar 2022 zullen ook 3 minuten samenvattingen beschikbaar zijn voor elke wedstrijd met daarin alle hoogtepunten. Deze kunnen bekeken worden via de SBS Sport-website en SBS On Demand.
Hoe maak je een account aan voor SBS On Demand
Het aanmaken van een account voor SBS On Demand is helemaal gratis!
Zo simpel is het:
- Open de On Demand-app / website
- Selecteer Inloggen / Aanmelden
- Kies Maak een nieuw account aan
- Vul je gegevens in, waaronder: naam, e-mailadres, geslacht en geboortejaar
- Selecteer Account maken - u ontvangt vervolgens een e-mail om uw nieuwe SBS-account te bevestigen
- Ontdek onze gevarieerde aanbod en stream!
Zo bekijk je alles van de 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE - Volledig SBS-schema
Monday, November 21
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch now via SBS On Demand
Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch now via SBS On Demand
USA v Iran 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides
Listen with SBS Audio
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS
SBS Audio
Alle wedstrijden zijn beschikbaar in het Engels en Arabisch, met streams in maximaal 2 extra talen via .