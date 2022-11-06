Zo kijk je de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ GRATIS en LIVE bij SBS

BEKIJK elke wedstrijd van de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE en GRATIS op SBS en SBS On Demand.





Maak je eigen SBS On Demand account aan om alle 64 wedstrijden van de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ op elk moment live en gratis te streamen op je favoriete device.



Wanneer gaat de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ van start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ start op 21 november 2022 en zal free-to-air en exclusief uitgezonden worden bij SBS in Australië.





Alle 64 wedstrijden van Qatar worden live en gratis vertoond, met acht live wedstrijden op SBS VICELAND.



FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Dates and Times

Na de openingsceremonie volgt de openeningswedstrijd tussen gastheer Qatar en groepstegenstander Ecuador. De groepsfase gaat door tot de laatste wedstrijd tussen Servië en Zwitserland op 3 december (AEDT).



Groepsfase: 21 november 21 - 3 december

Achtste finales: 4 - 7 december

Kwart finales: 10 - 11 december

Halve finales: 14 - 15 december

Westrijd om 3e en 4e plek: 18 december

World Cup finale: 19 december

Bekijk de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ op TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS en SBS VICELAND zullen de exclusieve free-to-air thuisbasis zijn voor alle 64 wedstrijden. In totaal wordt er via twee kanalen 500 uur aan FIFA World Cup-content uitgezonden tijdens het toernooi.





Naast de live verslaggeving van alle 64 wedstrijden - waarvan er acht worden getoond op SBS VICELAND - komt SBS met de World Cup Daily en FIFA TV Preview Shows, klassieke World Cup-wedstrijden en wedstrijdherhalingen van Qatar 2022.





Veel wedstrijden zullen op gunstige tijden zijn voor Australische fans, met zeven wedstrijden in de groepsfase die op prime time (21.00 uur AEDT) beginnen en 20 groepsfasewedstrijden om 06.00 uur (AEDT).





World Cup Daily show en FIFA TV Preview Show



The World Cup Daily is je one-stop-shop waar je elke wedstrijddag alles van de FIFA World Cup kunt inhalen.





Elke aflevering zit boordevol samenvattingen, previews, analyses van experts, exclusieve interviews en stergasten, plus al het laatste nieuws, commentaar en reacties uit Qatar, Australië en de rest van de wereld .





De World Cup Daily-show wordt elke avond vanaf 17.30 uur (AEDT) uitgezonden op SBS en wordt gevolgd door de FIFA TV Preview Show. Een digital-first VOD-aanbod zal eerder beschikbaar zijn via SBS On Demand.







Klassieke FIFA Wereldbekerwedstrijden





SBS On Demand biedt 25 FIFA World Cup-wedstrijden van 1986 tot 2018 om het publiek enkele van de beste wedstrijden op het grootste voetbalpodium te laten herbeleven.





Het merendeel van de klassiekers wordt tijdens het WK ook uitgezonden op SBS en SBS VICELAND.



Bekijk de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ via SBS On Demand

Kijk gratis naar het WK via de SBS On Demand website op tv of via onze apps in de Apple App Store en Google Play Store.





De World Cup-hub op SBS On Demand biedt het publiek het volledige wedstrijdaanbod van SBS uit Qatar, inclusief livestreams in zowel het Engels als het Arabisch, integrale herhalingen, 'mini' wedstrijden van 25 minuten, uitgebreide samenvattingen van 10 minuten en samenvattingen van drie minuten van alle 64 wedstrijden.





Bovendien zal de nieuwe SBS Sport -website uw thuisbasis zijn voor de meest recente hoogtepunten, interviews, video-extra's, nieuws, meningen en alle belangrijke gesprekspunten van Qatar 2022.





Integrale herhalingen





U hoeft geen minuut uit Qatar te missen met integrale herhalingen van elke wedstrijd van het toernooi in zowel het Engels als het Arabisch, inclusief de studio-pre- en post-shows van SBS' all-star broadcast-team.



25 minuten durende mini wedstrijden

Met het oog op de tijdsdruk voor kijkers, zullen ook 25 minuten durende samenvattingen worden aangeboden van elke wedstrijd van het toernooi.



Samenvatting van 10 minuten

Heeft u niet genoeg tijd om de samenvattingen van 25 minuten te bekijken en vindt u 3 minuten te kort, dan zijn er ook van alle wedstrijden samenvattingen van 10 minuten beschikbaar zijn via SBS On Demand.



Samenvatting van 3 minuten

Vanaf Qatar 2022 zullen ook 3 minuten samenvattingen beschikbaar zijn voor elke wedstrijd met daarin alle hoogtepunten. Deze kunnen bekeken worden via de SBS Sport-website en SBS On Demand.



Hoe maak je een account aan voor SBS On Demand

Het aanmaken van een account voor SBS On Demand is helemaal gratis!





Zo simpel is het:



Open de On Demand-app / website Selecteer Inloggen / Aanmelden Kies Maak een nieuw account aan Vul je gegevens in, waaronder: naam, e-mailadres, geslacht en geboortejaar Selecteer Account maken - u ontvangt vervolgens een e-mail om uw nieuwe SBS-account te bevestigen Ontdek onze gevarieerde aanbod en stream!

Zo bekijk je alles van de 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE - Volledig SBS-schema

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Spain





5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Listen with SBS Audio

Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

Alle wedstrijden zijn beschikbaar in het Engels en Arabisch, met streams in maximaal 2 extra talen via SBS Audio .



Social Media