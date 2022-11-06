Zo kijk je de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ GRATIS en LIVE bij SBS

De FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ in Qatar gaat van start op maandag 21 November en SBS is de exclusieve free-to-air omroep voor voetbalfans in Australië. Hier is alles wat je moet weten over hoe je het toernooi kunt volgen en alle 64 wedstrijden gratis en live kunt bekijken.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Australia's Aaron Mooy, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France forward Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Australia's Aaron Mooy, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France forward Kylian Mbappe will all be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

BEKIJK elke wedstrijd van de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE en GRATIS op SBS en SBS On Demand.

Maak je eigen
SBS On Demand account
 aan om alle 64 wedstrijden van de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ op elk moment live en gratis te streamen op je favoriete device.

Wanneer gaat de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ van start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ start op 21 november 2022 en zal free-to-air en exclusief uitgezonden worden bij SBS in Australië.

Alle 64 wedstrijden van Qatar worden live en gratis vertoond, met acht live wedstrijden op SBS VICELAND.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Dates and Times

Na de openingsceremonie volgt de openeningswedstrijd tussen gastheer Qatar en groepstegenstander Ecuador. De groepsfase gaat door tot de laatste wedstrijd tussen Servië en Zwitserland op 3 december (AEDT).
  • Groepsfase: 21 november 21 - 3 december
  • Achtste finales: 4 - 7 december
  • Kwart finales: 10 - 11 december
  • Halve finales: 14 - 15 december
  • Westrijd om 3e en 4e plek: 18 december
  • World Cup finale: 19 december

Bekijk de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ op TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
SBS en SBS VICELAND zullen de exclusieve free-to-air thuisbasis zijn voor alle 64 wedstrijden. In totaal wordt er via twee kanalen 500 uur aan FIFA World Cup-content uitgezonden tijdens het toernooi.

Naast de live verslaggeving van alle 64 wedstrijden - waarvan er acht worden getoond op SBS VICELAND - komt SBS met de World Cup Daily en FIFA TV Preview Shows, klassieke World Cup-wedstrijden en wedstrijdherhalingen van Qatar 2022.

Veel wedstrijden zullen op gunstige tijden zijn voor Australische fans, met zeven wedstrijden in de groepsfase die op prime time (21.00 uur AEDT) beginnen en 20 groepsfasewedstrijden om 06.00 uur (AEDT).

World Cup Daily show en FIFA TV Preview Show
The World Cup Daily is je one-stop-shop waar je elke wedstrijddag alles van de FIFA World Cup kunt inhalen.

Elke aflevering zit boordevol samenvattingen, previews, analyses van experts, exclusieve interviews en stergasten, plus al het laatste nieuws, commentaar en reacties uit Qatar, Australië en de rest van de wereld .

De World Cup Daily-show wordt elke avond vanaf 17.30 uur (AEDT) uitgezonden op SBS en wordt gevolgd door de FIFA TV Preview Show. Een digital-first VOD-aanbod zal eerder beschikbaar zijn via SBS On Demand.


Klassieke FIFA Wereldbekerwedstrijden

SBS On Demand biedt
25 FIFA World Cup-wedstrijden
van 1986 tot 2018 om het publiek enkele van de beste wedstrijden op het grootste voetbalpodium te laten herbeleven.

Het merendeel van de klassiekers wordt tijdens het WK ook uitgezonden op SBS en SBS VICELAND.

Bekijk de FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ via SBS On Demand

Kijk gratis naar het WK via de SBS On Demand website op tv of via onze apps in de Apple App Store en Google Play Store.

De World Cup-hub op SBS On Demand biedt het publiek het volledige wedstrijdaanbod van SBS uit Qatar, inclusief livestreams in zowel het Engels als het Arabisch, integrale herhalingen, 'mini' wedstrijden van 25 minuten, uitgebreide samenvattingen van 10 minuten en samenvattingen van drie minuten van alle 64 wedstrijden.

Bovendien zal de nieuwe SBS Sport-website uw thuisbasis zijn voor de meest recente hoogtepunten, interviews, video-extra's, nieuws, meningen en alle belangrijke gesprekspunten van Qatar 2022.

Integrale herhalingen

U hoeft geen minuut uit Qatar te missen met integrale herhalingen van elke wedstrijd van het toernooi in zowel het Engels als het Arabisch, inclusief de studio-pre- en post-shows van SBS' all-star broadcast-team.
SBS secures all-star broadcast team for FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

25 minuten durende mini wedstrijden

Met het oog op de tijdsdruk voor kijkers, zullen ook 25 minuten durende samenvattingen worden aangeboden van elke wedstrijd van het toernooi.

Samenvatting van 10 minuten

Heeft u niet genoeg tijd om de samenvattingen van 25 minuten te bekijken en vindt u 3 minuten te kort, dan zijn er ook van alle wedstrijden samenvattingen van 10 minuten beschikbaar zijn via SBS On Demand.

Samenvatting van 3 minuten

Vanaf Qatar 2022 zullen ook 3 minuten samenvattingen beschikbaar zijn voor elke wedstrijd met daarin alle hoogtepunten. Deze kunnen bekeken worden via de SBS Sport-website en SBS On Demand.

Hoe maak je een account aan voor SBS On Demand

Het aanmaken van een account voor SBS On Demand is helemaal gratis!

Zo simpel is het:
  1. Open de On Demand-app / website
  2. Selecteer Inloggen / Aanmelden
  3. Kies Maak een nieuw account aan
  4. Vul je gegevens in, waaronder: naam, e-mailadres, geslacht en geboortejaar
  5. Selecteer Account maken - u ontvangt vervolgens een e-mail om uw nieuwe SBS-account te bevestigen
  6. Ontdek onze gevarieerde aanbod en stream!

Zo bekijk je alles van de 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE - Volledig SBS-schema

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v Iran

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - USA v Wales

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
USA v Iran 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Messi declares 2022 World Cup will be his last


Group D - Denmark v Tunisia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group D - France v Australia

5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Fringe Socceroos create World Cup selection headaches for Arnold


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

How Croatia’s younger generation have helped re-energise the team


Group E - Germany v Japan

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

From zeroes to heroes - How the lowest ranked team in the World Cup stand a chance


Group G - Brazil v Serbia

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)


LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - Wales v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar


Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - England v USA

5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Argentina v England 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group D - Tunisia v Australia

7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Australia v Croatia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Costa Rica

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Australia v Japan 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group F - Belgium v Morocco 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group E - Spain v Germany 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Spain v Germany 1994 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

10 breakout young stars likely to impress at 2022 FIFA World Cup


Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Four reasons why Brazil will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup


Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v England

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark

1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

France v Denmark 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Tunisia v Saudi Arabia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Belgium v Spain 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


Group F - Canada v Morocco 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain 

5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Germany's glaring issue which could derail their World Cup chances


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal 

1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Brazil v France 1986 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Germany v Netherlands 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Netherlands v Argentina 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Listen with SBS Audio

SBS Radio App
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

Alle wedstrijden zijn beschikbaar in het Engels en Arabisch, met streams in maximaal 2 extra talen via
SBS Audio
.

Social Media

Social media
Social media sites have unexpected, under-reported benefits. Source: AAP
WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand. For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
and 
YouTube
.
Published 7 November 2022 at 7:30am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS / SBS Sport
Available in other languages