SBS Nederlands

Appel en speculaas trifle; het droomtoetje voor een Nederlands-Australische kerst!

SBS Nederlands

Elena Duggan, won of MasterChef Australia season 8, 2016

Elena Duggan is proud of her Dutch heritage. Credit: Elene Duggan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2022 at 8:09am, updated 29 minutes ago at 8:32am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Chef Elena Duggan, winnares van MasterChef Australia in 2016, heeft Nederlandse roots en is daar trots op. Ze vertelt over haar bijzondere band met Nederland en deelt het recept voor haar favoriete Dutch Ozzie kerstdesert; appel en speculaas trifle.

Published 17 December 2022 at 8:09am, updated 29 minutes ago at 8:32am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ben je benieuwd naar het Dutch Aussie Christmas recept van Elena? Hieronder vind je je boodschappenlijstje en de beschrijving. Veel succes!

Apple and Speculaas Trifle
Serves 8
15 mins, then overnight, then 15mins to serve

Ingredients
  • 250g mascarpone
  • 150g whipping cream
  • 150g Speculaas spread/ paste
  • 8 Dutch almond fingers
  • 250g calvados/ apple liqueur/ apple kombucha/ apple juice
  • 4 green apples, finely diced
  • 1/2tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 1/4tsp cinnamon
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 500g apple juice
  • 3 tsp gelatin powder
  • 8 Speculaas biscuits
  • 500g thick custard
Method
  • Prepare elements ahead of time and keep separate for ease of plating up when ready to serve.
  • For the jelly, in a medium bowl, combine gelatine powder in 1/4 of the juice and mix well. Meanwhile, heat up remaining juice in the microwave or on the stove until hot but not boiling. Pour hot juice into cold juice/gelatine mixture. Stir until gelatine powder has dissolved. Pour jelly into desired container/mould and allow to set overnight in the fridge. Dice or spoon up as desired.
  • Whip the mascarpone and cream in a bowl until soft peaks, and fold Speculaas paste through until just combined. Store in an airtight container or piping bag refrigerated.
  • Soak almond fingers in desired drink liquid for at least two hours in an airtight container in the fridge.
  • For the apple compote, place vanilla, cinnamon, sugar, and diced apples in a small saucepan over low heat, simmer until just collapsing and syrupy. If you’d prefer at this point you could blitz in a food processor for a smoother consistency.
  • When ready to serve, layer each element into single serve glasses so that each layer is visible, finally spoon custard and crumble Speculass biscuit over the top.
Dietary notes:
To make this gluten free, leave out the speculaas spread, and swap out the traditional speculaas for gluten free shortbread and add extra spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, aniseed, white pepper and coriander, ginger, cardamom and mace) to the apple compote and the mascarpone cream for a similarly nostalgic flavour and texture.

Merry Christmas!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Dutch

Terugluisteren: uitzending woensdag 14 december 2022

De interruptie microfoon in de plenaire zaal van de Tweede Kamer

'Er wordt heel erg geklaagd over de sfeer in het parlement'

A composite image of the slain police officers

'Politieagenten in hinderlaag hadden geen schijn van kans'

coins.jpg

Nederlands / Australisch nieuwsbulletin van woensdag 14 december 2022