Appel en speculaas trifle; het droomtoetje voor een Nederlands-Australische kerst!

Ben je benieuwd naar het Dutch Aussie Christmas recept van Elena? Hieronder vind je je boodschappenlijstje en de beschrijving. Veel succes!





Apple and Speculaas Trifle



Serves 8



15 mins, then overnight, then 15mins to serve





Ingredients



Method



Prepare elements ahead of time and keep separate for ease of plating up when ready to serve.

For the jelly, in a medium bowl, combine gelatine powder in 1/4 of the juice and mix well. Meanwhile, heat up remaining juice in the microwave or on the stove until hot but not boiling. Pour hot juice into cold juice/gelatine mixture. Stir until gelatine powder has dissolved. Pour jelly into desired container/mould and allow to set overnight in the fridge. Dice or spoon up as desired.

Whip the mascarpone and cream in a bowl until soft peaks, and fold Speculaas paste through until just combined. Store in an airtight container or piping bag refrigerated.

Soak almond fingers in desired drink liquid for at least two hours in an airtight container in the fridge.

For the apple compote, place vanilla, cinnamon, sugar, and diced apples in a small saucepan over low heat, simmer until just collapsing and syrupy. If you’d prefer at this point you could blitz in a food processor for a smoother consistency.