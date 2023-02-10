'Jacht op Russische regering gaat door ondanks einde internationaal onderzoek MH17'

New results in MH17 research presented

THE HAGUE - Andy Kraag (Netherlands) during a presentation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the results of the ongoing investigation into those involved in the downing of flight MH17. It concerns an investigation into the crew of the missile installation that brought down the aircraft and those responsible for the delivery of the weapon system. ANP SEM VAN DER WAL netherlands out - belgium out(Photo by Sem van der Wal/ANP/Sipa USA) Credit: ANP/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Het Joint Investigation Team (JIT) van Nederland, Australië, Maleisië, België en Oekraïne, zegt bewijs te hebben gevonden dat de Russische president Vladimir Poetin in verband brengt met het neerhalen van vlucht MH-17 boven Oekraïne in 2014. Maar de onderzoekers zeggen dat ze de zaak niet verder kunnen behandelen, omdat er niet genoeg bewijs is om een veroordeling in de rechtbank veilig te stellen.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

De Duyfken replica in Hobart

Duyfken maakt oversteek naar Tasmanië voor Australian Wooden Boat Festival

sbs dutch.jpg

Terugluisteren: uitzending woensdag 8 februari 2023

Continua la ricerca dei sopravvissuti tra le macerie negli edifici distrutti di Gaziantep.

Nederlands / Australisch nieuwsbulletin van woensdag 8 februari 2023

Mirjam Kleine did the Big Lap of Australia in 4 months. Here is posing with her two children Sanne (r) and Daan at Kata Tjuta.

Mirjam reisde vier maanden met haar kinderen door Australië: 'Ik zou het iedereen aanraden!'