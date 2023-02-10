'Jacht op Russische regering gaat door ondanks einde internationaal onderzoek MH17'

THE HAGUE - Andy Kraag (Netherlands) during a presentation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the results of the ongoing investigation into those involved in the downing of flight MH17. It concerns an investigation into the crew of the missile installation that brought down the aircraft and those responsible for the delivery of the weapon system. ANP SEM VAN DER WAL netherlands out - belgium out(Photo by Sem van der Wal/ANP/Sipa USA) Credit: ANP/Sipa USA