Rustige wegen lokken meer mensen naar de regio
An aerial view of fields of Canola crops near the New South Wales town of Harden, 350 km south west of Sydney, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) predicts canola production will rise by 47 per cent to 3.4 million tonnes, four per cent above the 10-year average. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Nieuw onderzoek heeft uitgewezen dat een op de vijf mensen in Australië bereid is de stad te verlaten, voor meer rust en goedkopere huizen in de regio. Het Regional Australia Institute ontdekte dat vooral jongere mensen zich aangetrokken voelen tot de mogelijkheid om sneller carrière te maken en het groeiende aantal vacatures in regionaal Australië.
