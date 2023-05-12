Rustige wegen lokken meer mensen naar de regio

Nieuw onderzoek heeft uitgewezen dat een op de vijf mensen in Australië bereid is de stad te verlaten, voor meer rust en goedkopere huizen in de regio. Het Regional Australia Institute ontdekte dat vooral jongere mensen zich aangetrokken voelen tot de mogelijkheid om sneller carrière te maken en het groeiende aantal vacatures in regionaal Australië.

