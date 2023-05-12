Rustige wegen lokken meer mensen naar de regio

An aerial view of fields of Canola crops near the New South Wales town of Harden, 350 km south west of Sydney, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) predicts canola production will rise by 47 per cent to 3.4 million tonnes, four per cent above the 10-year average. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE