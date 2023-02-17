“It really does pay to keep on top of where your super is and consolidate where it's appropriate,” says Mr O’Halloran. Credit: djgunner/Getty Images
SBS Settlement Guide: Hoe bescherm je je pensioengeld, hoe vind je je 'lost super' en wat te doen als je in het buitenland gaat wonen?
Setting up an online account with your superannuation fund helps you track the mandatory contributions coming in from your employer. Credit: urbancow/Getty Images
Het pensioenstelsel van Australië vereist regelmatige betalingen door uw werkgever aan uw superfonds. In deze aflevering van de SBS Settlement Guide bekijken we hoe je erachter kunt komen of je Super bent kwijtgeraakt en hoe je dit kunt herstellen. Ook hoort u wat er gebeurt met uw pensioen als u naar het buitenland verhuist of komt te overlijden.
