SBS Settlement Guide: Hoe bescherm je je pensioengeld, hoe vind je je 'lost super' en wat te doen als je in het buitenland gaat wonen?

Saving coins

Setting up an online account with your superannuation fund helps you track the mandatory contributions coming in from your employer. Credit: urbancow/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Het pensioenstelsel van Australië vereist regelmatige betalingen door uw werkgever aan uw superfonds. In deze aflevering van de SBS Settlement Guide bekijken we hoe je erachter kunt komen of je Super bent kwijtgeraakt en hoe je dit kunt herstellen. Ook hoort u wat er gebeurt met uw pensioen als u naar het buitenland verhuist of komt te overlijden.

Adding up the profits
“It really does pay to keep on top of where your super is and consolidate where it's appropriate,” says Mr O’Halloran. Credit: djgunner/Getty Images

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dutchman Tjerk Slagman (right) can ride his bike again. In juni 2021 he suffered spinal cord injury due to a dirt bike accident, and got told by doctors he could never walk again.

'Ik werk nu in de zorg en haal mensen met een dwarslesie uit bed'

sbs dutch.jpg

Terugluisteren: uitzending woensdag 15 februari 2023

Bushfire

Nederlands / Australisch nieuwsbulletin van woensdag 15 februari 2023

Albany (NZ), the house of Liesbeth Jong received a red sticker from authorities, 14/02/2023.

Liesbeth mag haar huis niet meer in na noodweer in Auckland