Terugluisteren: uitzending woensdag 22 februari 2023

SBS Dutch gemist? Luister hier de uitzending van woensdag 22 februari 2023 (bijna) integraal terug.

Latest podcast episodes:
Nederlands / Australisch nieuwsbulletin van woensdag 22 februari 2023
Australië stuurt Voyager naar het Eurovisie Songfestival
'Mijn favoriete Nederlandse woord is gezellig'
Terugluisteren: uitzending zaterdag 18 februari 2023