WK VOETBAL: Van Gaal over wedstrijd Nederland - Qatar

DOHA - (lr) Assistant coach Edgar Davids, Cody Gakpo, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Coach Louis van Gaal during a training session of the Dutch national team at the Qatar University training complex on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. The Dutch national team is preparing for the opening game during the World Cup in Qatar against Senegal. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) Credit: ANP/ANP via Getty Images