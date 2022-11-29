SBS Nederlands

WK VOETBAL: Van Gaal over wedstrijd Nederland - Qatar

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022"Training session The Netherlands"

DOHA - (lr) Assistant coach Edgar Davids, Cody Gakpo, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Coach Louis van Gaal during a training session of the Dutch national team at the Qatar University training complex on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. The Dutch national team is preparing for the opening game during the World Cup in Qatar against Senegal. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) Credit: ANP/ANP via Getty Images

Published 29 November 2022 at 4:30pm, updated 28 minutes ago at 4:34pm
By Paulien Roessink
Om 2am AEDT speelt het Nederlands Elftal zijn derde en laatste poulewedstrijd tijdens dit WK. Tegenstander is Qatar. Hoewel het gastland zijn eerste twee wedstrijden verloor, gaat bondscoach Louis van Gaal niet zomaar uit van een gemakkelijke winst.

Aankomende nacht om 2am AEDT speelt Oranje zijn laatste poulewedstrijd van dit WK tegen Qatar. Nederland - Qatar is gratis en live te bekijken op SBS en SBS on Demand. Via de SBS radio app kunt u tijdens deze wedstrijd ook luisteren naar Nederlandstalige commentaar van de NOS.

