Dear Homeland, Migrant Letters from Australia

"Dear Homeland," a touching short series created by filmmaker, photographer, and SBS Italian radio producer and host Francesca Rizzoli, does just that. This collection of videos serves as a powerful testament to the universal human experience of migration, weaving together stories from Syria, Somalia, Iraq, and Italy, while fostering reflection, empathy, and intercultural dialogue.





It’s a collection of virtual letters addressed to the homelands that migrants have left behind. The series captures the sentiment of missing a beloved person, substituting the homeland as the object of affection. The individuals featured in the videos share diverse migration journeys and visa statuses, highlighting the kaleidoscope of experiences that make up the tapestry of human movement.





Launched in late 2015, "Dear Homeland" has garnered attention for its raw portrayal of the emotional rollercoaster that migrants undergo upon arriving in Australia, a land sought for safety and opportunities. The series delves into the nuanced feelings of nostalgia, longing, and belonging that often accompany individuals on their journey to a new home. Through these deeply personal accounts, viewers are offered a unique window into the lives of those who have chosen to make Australia their new homeland.





One of the most remarkable aspects of "Dear Homeland" is its ability to bridge the gap between cultures and foster intercultural understanding. By sharing the stories of people from various backgrounds and circumstances, the series demonstrates that beneath the surface, our shared human experiences often outweigh our differences.





Francesca Rizzoli's artistic vision for "Dear Homeland" encapsulates the power of storytelling as a means of building bridges. As the creator of this series, Rizzoli has effectively transformed the concept of a mere letter into a conduit for emotional connection and reflection. Through her lens, she captures the authenticity of each individual's narrative, making their stories relatable and tangible for audiences worldwide.





At a time when discussions about migration, identity, and belonging can be fraught with tension, "Dear Homeland" offers a refreshing and humanising perspective. It encourages viewers to step into the shoes of those who have ventured far from their origins.





A thought-provoking short series that underscores the emotional journey undertaken by migrants as they settle into a new life in Australia.





