Australian visa and immigration changes from 1 July 2021
Applications for Australian citizenship will cost more from 1 July 2021. Source: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images
From 1 July 2021, Australia's business and investment visa requirements are changing, applications for Australian citizenship will cost more, a new agriculture visa is being introduced later in the year, and partner visa applicants and their permanent resident sponsors will have to pass an English test. Find out about all the visa and immigration changes coming into effect in the financial year 2021-22.
Share