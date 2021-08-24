Australian visa and immigration changes from 1 July 2021

New Australians

Applications for Australian citizenship will cost more from 1 July 2021. Source: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

From 1 July 2021, Australia's business and investment visa requirements are changing, applications for Australian citizenship will cost more, a new agriculture visa is being introduced later in the year, and partner visa applicants and their permanent resident sponsors will have to pass an English test. Find out about all the visa and immigration changes coming into effect in the financial year 2021-22.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rear view of son and elderly father sitting together at home. Son caring for his father, putting hand on his shoulder, comforting and consoling him. Family love, bonding, care and confidence

Why do men's mental health and wellbeing matter?

Financial advisor with couple explaining options

When should you consider applying for a personal loan?

Melbourne from the air - Image Tiff Ng - Pexels.jpg

'Net Zero 2050' explained: Australia's long-term emissions reduction plan

Girl playing tuba - Australia Explained – Learning an instrument

Is it your time to learn a musical instrument?